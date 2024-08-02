Critical Contrast: Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) versus Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile-health Network Solutions N/A N/A N/A Tyler Technologies 10.24% 9.66% 6.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and Tyler Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile-health Network Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tyler Technologies $1.95 billion 12.39 $165.92 million $4.42 128.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile-health Network Solutions.

93.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tyler Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobile-health Network Solutions and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile-health Network Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Tyler Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79

Tyler Technologies has a consensus target price of $582.31, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Tyler Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Mobile-health Network Solutions.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Mobile-health Network Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures. In addition, it offers healthcare and wellness-related products through its online e-commerce platform; wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical products to clinics; and MaNaCare, a platform that provides a range of corporate healthcare and wellness services, including GP, specialist and allied healthcare panel services, tele-consultation services, in-person clinics, on-site health screening, and online marketplace and forum, as well as wellness programs to corporate customers. Further, the company develops IT systems on mobile phone and web portals; operates pharmacies, clinics, and drug stores; and offers beauty and other personal care services, as well as other general medical and health services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management. It also provides public administration solutions, such as civic services; financial applications with human resources, revenue management, tax billing, utilities, asset management, and payment processing; property and recording service that manages appraisal services, valuation, tax billing and collections, assessment administration, and land and official records; and permitting, licensing, and regulatory management solutions. In addition, the company offers courts and public safety solutions; school ERP and student transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and health and human services solutions. Further, the company offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services for cloud hosting services. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

