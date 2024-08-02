Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.30 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $130.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.10.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

