Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. 110,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,285. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $602.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $144,198.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

