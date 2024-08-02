CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 5.4%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $211.21 and last traded at $212.15. Approximately 3,642,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,300,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.42 and a 200-day moving average of $324.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

