CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. CTS updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

CTS Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CTS stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 106,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,130. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

Insider Activity at CTS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

