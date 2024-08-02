CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

CTS Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $46.72. 100,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. CTS has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS

Insider Transactions at CTS

In other CTS news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.