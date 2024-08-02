CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.70 million. CTS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CTS Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTS opened at $48.42 on Friday. CTS has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In other news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

