Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.36.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.