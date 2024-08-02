Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRIS. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Curis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRIS

Curis Price Performance

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 19,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.35.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 224.75% and a negative net margin of 486.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curis will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 380.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in Curis in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 79.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.