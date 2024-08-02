Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE:CWK opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 317.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,742,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

