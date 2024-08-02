CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVBF. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 466.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in CVB Financial by 832.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

