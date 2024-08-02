CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. CVD Equipment makes up approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

