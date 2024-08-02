CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVS Health Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 573.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,944,000 after buying an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after buying an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $60.03 on Friday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.