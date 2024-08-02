CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Issues Earnings Results

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.22%.

CyberAgent Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CYAGF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 2,500,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

