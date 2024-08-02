CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Issues Earnings Results

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.22%.
CyberAgent Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of CYAGF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 2,500,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $7.29.
About CyberAgent
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CyberAgent
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.