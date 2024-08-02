DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $10.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.79. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of KAI opened at $324.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.60. Kadant has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

