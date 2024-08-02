DA Davidson Comments on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,864,000 after buying an additional 115,826 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 232.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,543 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $9,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

