DA Davidson Weighs in on Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $2,850,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,955,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 185.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 112,826 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after acquiring an additional 574,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

