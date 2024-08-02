Dacxi (DACXI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.43 Million

Dacxi (DACXI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Dacxi has a market cap of $12.43 million and $24,962.16 worth of Dacxi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dacxi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dacxi has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dacxi Token Profile

Dacxi’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. Dacxi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Dacxi’s official Twitter account is @dacxicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dacxi is https://reddit.com/r/dacxi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dacxi is dacxi.medium.com. Dacxi’s official website is dacxicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Dacxi

According to CryptoCompare, “Dacxi is a fintech company pioneering crowd finance, with a mission to change the lives of everyone through new wealth opportunities.”

