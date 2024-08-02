Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price objective for the company. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.66.
Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 1,134,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,356. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $342.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.89 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.
