Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Short Interest Down 7.6% in July

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADAGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the June 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price objective for the company. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dada Nexus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 686,316 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $667,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 615.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 4.5 %

Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 1,134,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,356. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $342.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.89 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 22.77%.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

