Daiwa America Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Strong-Buy

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EW. Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,879. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.