Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach Sells 3,000 Shares

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,857.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew John Kurtenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 472 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $7,065.84.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $134,460.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 269 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $3,725.65.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 857 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $11,912.30.

Daktronics Trading Down 2.5 %

DAKT stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $675.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,508,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,482,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 227,108 shares during the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Stories

