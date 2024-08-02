Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Dana updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-1.300 EPS.

NYSE DAN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.57 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

