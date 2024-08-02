Dana (NYSE:DAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Dana updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-1.300 EPS.

Dana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 1,355,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

