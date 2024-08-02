Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $143.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $5.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.10. 2,754,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.79. Datadog has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 353.44, a P/E/G ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $10,739,736.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,606 shares of company stock valued at $103,799,779 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Datadog by 2,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog



Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

