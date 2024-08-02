Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,765 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

