Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (QQQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.32 on August 2nd

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF (NASDAQ:QQQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQT opened at $19.03 on Thursday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Income Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

