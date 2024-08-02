Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,770 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

