DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

