Desjardins Comments on TFI International Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Sunday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.551 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

