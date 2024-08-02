Desjardins Weighs in on First Capital Realty Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$22.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

