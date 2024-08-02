Desjardins Weighs in on First Capital Realty Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for First Capital Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Realty
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Investors Flock to Auto Retail Stock as It Hits New Highs
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Take a Bite: This Snack Giant Is a Safe-Haven Stock Worth Buying
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- EA’s New Game Launch Boosts Stock: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.