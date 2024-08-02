Destra Network (DSYNC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $260.25 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Destra Network has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Destra Network token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Destra Network has a total market cap of $260.25 million and $2.55 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Destra Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Destra Network Profile

Destra Network launched on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. The official website for Destra Network is www.destra.network.

Destra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 942,824,508 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.26788327 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,598,350.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Destra Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Destra Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Destra Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Destra Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.