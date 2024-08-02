Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) to Hold

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

