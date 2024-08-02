Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

STLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.97.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stellantis

Stellantis Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STLA stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,977,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,074 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $3,032,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.