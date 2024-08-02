DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $45,346.60 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Jon Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11.

On Friday, May 31st, Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,190,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,464. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

