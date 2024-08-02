DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Up 4.8%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.74 and last traded at $70.71. 1,482,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,370,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 805,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,311,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

