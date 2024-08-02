DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Short Interest Up 6.6% in July

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 5,170,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of DKS stock traded down $10.42 on Thursday, reaching $205.93. 1,030,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,811. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 117.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,093 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

