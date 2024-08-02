Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 547,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 199,546 shares.The stock last traded at $23.93 and had previously closed at $24.00.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAR. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,431,000. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 368,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

