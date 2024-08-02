Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 7,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 553,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

Distil Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.53. The company has a market cap of £3.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Distil Company Profile

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

