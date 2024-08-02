DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $171.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. DMC Global updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 320,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

