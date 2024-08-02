DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives $7.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other DocGo news, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at $509,980.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocGo by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCGO stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. DocGo has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. DocGo had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

