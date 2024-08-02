Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Lummis Asset Management LP

Lummis Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.9% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

Dollar General stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.16. 2,235,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,211. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $170.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.51.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

