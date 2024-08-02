Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.79

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.79 and last traded at $101.91, with a volume of 250642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.