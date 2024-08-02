DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Up 6.9 %

DASH traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,261,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,533. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.44, a PEG ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at $44,492,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.