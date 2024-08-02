DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $137.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DASH. Citigroup boosted their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

DoorDash stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.19, a PEG ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.16.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

