DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
Shares of DBL opened at $15.71 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
