DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

