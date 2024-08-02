Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Increased to GBX 750 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 750 ($9.65) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.58) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 1,654.68%.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
