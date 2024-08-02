Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $31.55

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.55, but opened at $34.96. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 39,635 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,541,537.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,133,214.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 49,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,541,537.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,133,214.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,063. Corporate insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,324,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309,461 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,718,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

