Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,772,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 5,216,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 94.9 days.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
DREUF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. 165,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,927. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54.
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
