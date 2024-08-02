DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

DHT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DHT.UN

DRI Healthcare Trust Trading Up 34.8 %

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$11.71 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.